59th Presidential Inauguration

Members of the Howard University Marching Band march during the 59th Presidential inaugural ceremonies in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. The ceremonies celebrated the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

