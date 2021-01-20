A U.S. Air Force Airmen watches the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremonies in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Military personnel assigned to Joint Task Force - National Capital Region provided military ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 10:26
|Photo ID:
|6489975
|VIRIN:
|210120-D-MM641-1032
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|23.24 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS
