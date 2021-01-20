Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 3 of 10]

    59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region

    A U.S. Air Force Airmen watches the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremonies in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Military personnel assigned to Joint Task Force - National Capital Region provided military ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 10:26
    Photo ID: 6489975
    VIRIN: 210120-D-MM641-1032
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 23.24 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    White House
    JTF-NCR
    Inaug2021
    President Joseph R. Biden Jr.
    Inuagural parade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT