173rd Airborne Brigade, team live fire dynamic exercise at Rivoli Bianchi range, Venzone, Italy, Jan. 20, 2021, under Covid-19 prevention conditions.

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion (Airborne), 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct the squad live fire dynamic exercise with an M4 carbine at Rivoli Bianchi range, Venzone, Italy, Jan. 20, 2021, under Covid-19 prevention conditions.

The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.Photo by Graigg Faggionato

