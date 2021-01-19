U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Dog Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct small arms qualification training with an M17 pistol during exercise Eagle Talon at Monte Romano training area, Italy, Jan. 18, 2021, (U.S, Army photo by Elena Baladelli)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 08:28
|Photo ID:
|6489804
|VIRIN:
|210120-A-II094-016
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|16.71 MB
|Location:
|MONTE ROMANO, ITALY, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Eagle Talon [Image 11 of 11], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT