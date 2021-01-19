U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Dog Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct Close Quarters Marksmanship (CQM) with an M4-A1 rifle during exercise Eagle Talon at Monte Romano training area, Italy, Jan. 18, 2021, (U.S, Army photo by Elena Baladelli)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 08:28
|Photo ID:
|6489796
|VIRIN:
|210118-A-II094-012
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|7.92 MB
|Location:
|MONTE ROMANO, ITALY, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Eagle Talon [Image 11 of 11], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
