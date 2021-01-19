Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Eagle Talon [Image 4 of 11]

    Exercise Eagle Talon

    MONTE ROMANO, ITALY, ITALY

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Dog Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct Close Quarters Marksmanship (CQM) with an M4-A1 rifle during exercise Eagle Talon at Monte Romano training area, Italy, Jan. 18, 2021, (U.S, Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 08:28
    Photo ID: 6489795
    VIRIN: 210118-A-II094-011
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 11.43 MB
    Location: MONTE ROMANO, ITALY, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Eagle Talon [Image 11 of 11], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

