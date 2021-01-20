National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Army Soldiers with the National Guard head to security posts near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

