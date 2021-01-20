Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 6 of 12]

    National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard

    Flags decorate the National Mall area in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 06:59
    Photo ID: 6489756
    VIRIN: 210120-Z-NI803-1141
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inauguration
    Washington
    National Guard
    CAPDC21
    PI59

