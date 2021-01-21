Sgt. Michael Metcalf and Spc. Walter Galdamez train for the 2021 Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark Jr. U.S. Army Best Medic Competition by working on room clearing technique. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicole Price)
|01.21.2021
|01.21.2021 05:41
|6489729
|210121-A-GJ885-002
|1200x1200
|531.46 KB
|DE
|3
|0
Regional Health Command Europe Soldiers compete for Army Best Medic title
