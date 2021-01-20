173rd AB Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise

A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade walks to the collection point during Airborne Operations from Ramstein Air Base to Bunker Drop Zone at Grafenwoehr Training Area as part of an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Jan. 20, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to Europe, Africa and Central Commands areas of responsibilities. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.21.2021 Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE