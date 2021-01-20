Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd AB Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise [Image 8 of 17]

    173rd AB Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade perform Airborne Operations from Ramstein Air Base to Bunker Drop Zone at Grafenwoehr Training Area as part of an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Jan. 20, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to Europe, Africa and Central Commands areas of responsibilities. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 04:37
    Photo ID: 6489681
    VIRIN: 210120-A-BS310-0020
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 25.26 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd AB Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise [Image 17 of 17], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

