U.S. Air Force Col. Kurt Wendt, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, receives his COVID-19 vaccine from a 423rd Medical Squadron medical technician at RAF Alconbury, England on Dec. 30, 2020. The 423rd Medical Squadron initiated the distribution of the vaccine in an effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Brian Kimball)

This work, COVID-19 Vaccine, by MSgt Brian Kimball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.