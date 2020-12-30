Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 Vaccine

    COVID-19 Vaccine

    ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.30.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Brian Kimball 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kurt Wendt, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, receives his COVID-19 vaccine from a 423rd Medical Squadron medical technician at RAF Alconbury, England on Dec. 30, 2020. The 423rd Medical Squadron initiated the distribution of the vaccine in an effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Brian Kimball)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2020
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 04:15
    Photo ID: 6489679
    VIRIN: 201230-F-QP401-0001
    Resolution: 3300x2250
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: ALCONBURY, CAM, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Vaccine, by MSgt Brian Kimball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    501 CSW
    Combat Support Wing
    COVID-19
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT