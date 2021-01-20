Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New Orleans Flight OPS [Image 5 of 5]

    USS New Orleans Flight OPS

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelby Sanders 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2021) A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, takes off from the flight deck of amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Orleans Flight OPS [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Navy
    Amphibious
    USS New Orleans
    ForgedByTheSea
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

