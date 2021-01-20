PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Tony Holland, from Dallas, observes flight deck operations with an MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.21.2021 03:55 Photo ID: 6489667 VIRIN: 210120-N-KL617-1049 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.03 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS New Orleans Flight OPS [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.