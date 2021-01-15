Polish KFOR Soldiers patrol the ABL

Cpl. Marcin Wojcik, a soldier assigned to 2nd Platoon, Polish Contingent Maneuver Company, Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland, steps around a vehicle during a patrol of the administrative boundary line in Kosovo on Jan. 15, 2021. The Polish Contingent supports the NATO-led Kosovo Force, a peacekeeping organization dedicated to stability in the region. Regular patrols along the ABL help maintain a safe and secure environment for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

