Cpl. Marcin Wojcik, a soldier assigned to 2nd Platoon, Polish Contingent Maneuver Company, Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland, steps around a vehicle during a patrol of the administrative boundary line in Kosovo on Jan. 15, 2021. The Polish Contingent supports the NATO-led Kosovo Force, a peacekeeping organization dedicated to stability in the region. Regular patrols along the ABL help maintain a safe and secure environment for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 02:44
|Photo ID:
|6489623
|VIRIN:
|210115-Z-TN401-1063
|Resolution:
|5313x3253
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Polish KFOR Soldiers patrol the ABL [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
