MA1 Michael Decarli Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay

210119-N-AZ866-0014 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 19, 2021) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Michael Decarli recites the Oath of Reenlistment from Ensign Christopher Gibbs, security officer, during his reenlistment ceremony at the military working dog kennel onboard Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, Jan. 19, 2021. Decalri, a native of Evansville, Ind., has been the Navy for 9 years and at NSA Souda Bay for 3 months. He reenlisted for four more years.



Decarli is the Security Department’s kennel master and military working dog division leading petty officer, managing the explosive detection, drug detection, and deployment training programs. He said his passion is helping the military working dog handlers train and get ready for deployment.



“I love K-9 and the working dog world,” said Decarli. “I like trying to make the military working dog unit a positive place for everyone to work.”



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

