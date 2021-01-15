MA3 Kyle Kaniper Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay

210115-N-AZ866-0036 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 15, 2021) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Kyle Kaniper recites the Oath of Reenlistment given by Lt. Michael Spoke, command chaplain, via a cell phone held by Master-at-Arms Seaman Apprentice Connor Horton during Kanpier’s virtual reenlistment ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, Jan. 15, 2021. Kaniper, a native of Pensacola, Florida, has been in the Navy for four years and at NSA Souda Bay for two months.



Kaniper is a member of the Security Department, standing post at the front gate and conducting roving patrols to keep Team Souda safe. He said his favorite thing about his job are the people he works with.



“(The) Security Department has great people and leadership,” said Kaniper. “Everyone looks (out) for you and for each other and helps you to become a better master-at-arms and Sailor.”



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

Date Taken: 01.15.2021