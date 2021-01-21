Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Harbor Pilot receives end of tour award [Image 2 of 3]

    CFAY Harbor Pilot receives end of tour award

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Morgan Over 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    210121-N-HR587-1013
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 21, 2021) — Chief Quartermaster Henry E. Harris, left, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during an end of tour award ceremony in front of the command headquarters building. Harris served as a Chief Harbor Pilot with CFAY's port operations department, and will retire Feb. 28 following 28 years of naval service. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-operating naval forces, tenant commands, thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward L. Holland)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Harbor Pilot receives end of tour award [Image 3 of 3], by Morgan Over, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

