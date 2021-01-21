CFAY Harbor Pilot receives end of tour award

210121-N-HR587-1013

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 21, 2021) — Chief Quartermaster Henry E. Harris, left, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during an end of tour award ceremony in front of the command headquarters building. Harris served as a Chief Harbor Pilot with CFAY's port operations department, and will retire Feb. 28 following 28 years of naval service. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-operating naval forces, tenant commands, thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward L. Holland)

