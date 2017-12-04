A live fire of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) a light multiple rocket launcher was conducted on April 12 on Fort Sill. Soldiers from across the Field Artillery community come to Fort Sill for their professional military education for both Advanced Individual Training and the Noncommissioned Officer's Academy. 13M a HIMARS crew member train to become more proficient and tactical leaders.
|04.12.2017
