The U.S Marine Corps element march during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Phillip Tross III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.20.2021 21:40 Photo ID: 6489168 VIRIN: 210120-D-CY919-790 Resolution: 5893x4194 Size: 1.7 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Members of the U.S Marine Corps ceremonial marchers march during event, by SGT Phillip Tross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.