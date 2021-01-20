The Old Guard March during event

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) march during a 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Phillip Tross III)

