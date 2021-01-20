Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Chief’s of Staff assemble during 59th Presidential Inauguration Senior Leaders Breakfast [Image 6 of 9]

    Joint Chief’s of Staff assemble during 59th Presidential Inauguration Senior Leaders Breakfast

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Dennis Spain 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region

    Members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and their spouses attend the 59th Presidential Inauguration Senior Leaders Breakfast on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dennis Spain)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    JTF-NCR
    Inaug2021
    President JosephR.BidenJr

