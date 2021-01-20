Members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff attend the 59th Presidential Inauguration Senior Leaders Breakfast on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dennis Spain)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.20.2021 20:44 Photo ID: 6488999 VIRIN: 210120-D-SN365-1132 Resolution: 6173x3472 Size: 11.04 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Chief’s of Staff assemble during 59th Presidential Inauguration Senior Leaders Breakfast [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Dennis Spain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.