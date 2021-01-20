Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen observe a military parade during the 59th Presidential Inauguration Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.20.2021 17:33 Photo ID: 6488542 VIRIN: 210120-Z-MQ826-1421 Resolution: 5423x3615 Size: 15.82 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Virginia Soldiers, Airmen support 59th Presidential Inauguration, by SSgt Bryan Myhr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.