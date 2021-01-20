Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland National Guard Ready for Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 2]

    Maryland National Guard Ready for Presidential Inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Capt. Brendan Cassidy 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Jamaal Russell, left, and Spc. Evan Schroter, both with the Maryland Army National Guard's C Company, 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, keep watch near Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C, shortly before the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up to and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brendan Cassidy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland National Guard Ready for Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Brendan Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

