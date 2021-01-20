Ceremonlial attendees gather around Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2021. Guests wait for President Donald J. Trump to disembark Marine One. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kevin M. Roy)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 15:48
|Photo ID:
|6488390
|VIRIN:
|200120-A-ZR313-1048
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|8.01 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Presidential Farewell Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Kevin M Roy, identified by DVIDS
