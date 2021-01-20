Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Presidential Farewell Ceremony [Image 12 of 12]

    Presidential Farewell Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kevin M Roy 

    Army Photo

    Ceremonlial attendees gather around Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2021. Guests wait for President Donald J. Trump to disembark Marine One. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kevin M. Roy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 15:48
    Photo ID: 6488390
    VIRIN: 200120-A-ZR313-1048
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presidential Farewell Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Kevin M Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inauguration
    Air Force One
    Joint Base Andrews
    President Donald J. Trump
    Full Honors Farewell Ceremony

