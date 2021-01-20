President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart from Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2021. This is Trump’s official goodbye after serving as the commander-in-chief for four years. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kevin M. Roy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.20.2021 15:48 Photo ID: 6488389 VIRIN: 200120-A-ZR313-1043 Resolution: 4462x3570 Size: 6.8 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Presidential Farewell Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Kevin M Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.