U.S. service members with the Joint Armed Forces Honor Guard conclude an Armed Forces Full Honor Cordon honoring President Donald J. Trump as he departs Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kevin M. Roy)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 15:48
|Photo ID:
|6488388
|VIRIN:
|200120-A-ZR313-1040
|Resolution:
|5301x3022
|Size:
|6.21 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Presidential Farewell Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Kevin M Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT