Presidential Farewell Ceremony

President Donald J. Trump holds up his fist during farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2021. This is Trump’s official goodbye after serving as the commander-in-chief for four years. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kevin M. Roy)
