    Proof of concept [Image 2 of 2]

    Proof of concept

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Photo by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Soldiers in 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery download equipment Oct. 15 after their latest National Training Center rotation and participation in Danger Gauntlet IV. They acted as the Multiple Launch Rocket System Battalion in a Division Artillery proof of concept exercise.

    National Training Center
    Fort Sill
    Soldiers
    Army
    3-13th FA
    rail download

