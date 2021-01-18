Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Wesley Richardson 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    210118-N-ZW128-1014

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 18, 2021) Hospital Corpsman Helena Franklin, from Lancaster, Calif., draws blood aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is conducting routine operations underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley Richardson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS ESSEX
    LHD 2
    navy

