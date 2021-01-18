210118-N-ZW128-1014
PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 18, 2021) Hospital Corpsman Helena Franklin, from Lancaster, Calif., draws blood aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is conducting routine operations underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 14:16
|Photo ID:
|6488268
|VIRIN:
|210118-N-ZW128-1014
|Resolution:
|3279x4919
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT