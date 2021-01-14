Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Hosts Virtual Celebration in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Hosts Virtual Celebration in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commander, Capt. Dianna Wolfson, films her portion of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration event at America’s Shipyard. This was the first time the event was held virtually.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 12:16
    Photo ID: 6488019
    VIRIN: 210114-N-XX785-002
    Resolution: 5746x3831
    Size: 14.62 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Hosts Virtual Celebration in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Hosts Virtual Celebration in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MLK
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT