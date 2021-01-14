Norfolk Naval Shipyard Hosts Virtual Celebration in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commander, Capt. Dianna Wolfson, films her portion of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration event at America’s Shipyard. This was the first time the event was held virtually.

