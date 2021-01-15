COVID vaccine Age 75 +

Beneficiaries age 75 and up can get a COVID-19 vaccine by scheduling an appointment at: https://Navy.Care or on the Navy Care app. In this photo, Barbara Bufano gets a COVID vaccine. Bufano says "I have peace of mind from getting the vaccine." Vaccines are currently being offered to on-base healthcare personnel and first responders assigned to NAS Jacksonville or NS Mayport, critical national capabilities forces, deploying forces, frontline essential workers, and beneficiaries age 75 and up. COVID-19 vaccines are not available by walk-in for non-hospital personnel. For the critical priority active duty groups and frontline essential workers, appointments are made for each command (via each command's leadership). We will publish when vaccine is available to additional populations. Learn more at: www.tricare.mil/covidvaccine — or at: https://jacksonville.tricare.mil/…/2467414/covid-19-vaccine/. #FacesofNHJax #COVID19vaccine #SinkCOVID

