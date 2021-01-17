210117-N-SH168-1007

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 17, 2021) A Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC 73), attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, departs the well deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is conducting routine operations underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Luke McGovern)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2021 Date Posted: 01.20.2021 10:11 Photo ID: 6487804 VIRIN: 210117-N-SH168-1007 Resolution: 4614x3076 Size: 888.03 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Essex Underway Operations, by PO2 John McGovern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.