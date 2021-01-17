Essex Underway Operations

210117-N-SH168-1007
PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 17, 2021) A Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC 73), attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, departs the well deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is conducting routine operations underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Luke McGovern)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2021
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
