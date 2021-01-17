Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Essex Underway Operations

    Essex Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John McGovern 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    210117-N-SH168-1007
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 17, 2021) A Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC 73), attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, departs the well deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is conducting routine operations underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Luke McGovern)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 10:11
    Photo ID: 6487804
    VIRIN: 210117-N-SH168-1007
    Resolution: 4614x3076
    Size: 888.03 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Essex Underway Operations, by PO2 John McGovern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS ESSEX
    LHD 2
    navy

