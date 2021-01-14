Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Bahrain MLK Freedom Walk and Observance Ceremony 2021 [Image 1 of 5]

    NSA Bahrain MLK Freedom Walk and Observance Ceremony 2021

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Yarborough 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    210114-N-JO245-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (January 14, 2020) Chief Hospital Corpsman Darnell Mason recites Martin Luther King’s (MLK) “I Have a Dream” speech before the start of a MLK Freedom March on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain. Service members and base personnel marched together in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Freedom March was hosted by the NSA Bahrain's diversity and multicultural committee and culminated with a ceremony, cake-cutting and special meal at the base galley. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Yarborough/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 08:39
    Photo ID: 6487669
    VIRIN: 210114-N-JO245-1001
    Resolution: 4204x3004
    Size: 572.4 KB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NSA Bahrain MLK Freedom Walk and Observance Ceremony 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSA Bahrain
    Naval Support Activity Bahrain
    USN
    US Navy

