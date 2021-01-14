210114-N-JO245-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (January 14, 2020) Chief Hospital Corpsman Darnell Mason recites Martin Luther King’s (MLK) “I Have a Dream” speech before the start of a MLK Freedom March on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain. Service members and base personnel marched together in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Freedom March was hosted by the NSA Bahrain's diversity and multicultural committee and culminated with a ceremony, cake-cutting and special meal at the base galley. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Yarborough/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 08:39
|Photo ID:
|6487669
|VIRIN:
|210114-N-JO245-1001
|Resolution:
|4204x3004
|Size:
|572.4 KB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSA Bahrain MLK Freedom Walk and Observance Ceremony 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS
