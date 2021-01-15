Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John Paul Jones Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    USS John Paul Jones Chief Pinning Ceremony

    ARABIAN GULF

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aja Jackson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210115-N-XG173-1046 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 15, 2020) Chief Electrician's Mate Howard Watkins is promoted during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 15. John Paul Jones is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points critical to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 08:13
    Photo ID: 6487634
    VIRIN: 210115-N-XG173-1046
    Resolution: 4928x2768
    Size: 696 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Paul Jones Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Aja Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53)
    NAVCENT

