Special Forces breach their way thru

U.S. Special Operations Soldiers, assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), conduct a door breach exercise at the Panzer Range Complex, Boeblingen, Germany, January 13, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Rey Ramon)
|01.13.2021
|01.20.2021 04:44
|6487475
|210113-A-JE279-0096
|6648x4485
|29.26 MB
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|3
|2
