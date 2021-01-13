Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Forces breach their way thru [Image 2 of 2]

    Special Forces breach their way thru

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Reynaldo Ramon 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Special Operations Soldiers, assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), conduct a door breach exercise at the Panzer Range Complex, Boeblingen, Germany, January 13, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Rey Ramon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 04:44
    Photo ID: 6487475
    VIRIN: 210113-A-JE279-0096
    Resolution: 6648x4485
    Size: 29.26 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Forces breach their way thru [Image 2 of 2], by Reynaldo Ramon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Special Forces breach their way thru
    Special Forces breach their way thru

    TAGS

    Germany
    SOCEUR
    Stuttgart
    Special Operations Command Europe
    ArmyStrong
    StrongEurope
    Door Breach

