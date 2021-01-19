210119-N-LD903-1025 INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2021) – U.S. Navy Airman Keagan Roberts plays a guitar aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
