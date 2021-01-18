Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS New Orleans Onload with 31st MEU [Image 12 of 12]

    USS New Orleans Onload with 31st MEU

    JAPAN

    01.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelby Sanders 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 18, 2021) A landing craft air cushion assigned to Navy Beach Unit 7 delivers a Marine M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, to the well deck of amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 23:32
    Photo ID: 6487355
    VIRIN: 210118-N-KL617-1012
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 963.88 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Orleans Onload with 31st MEU [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS New Orleans Onload with 31st MEU
    USS New Orleans Onload with 31st MEU
    USS New Orleans Onload with 31st MEU
    USS New Orleans Onload with 31st MEU
    USS New Orleans Onload with 31st MEU
    USS New Orleans Onload with 31st MEU
    USS New Orleans Onload with 31st MEU
    USS New Orleans Onload with 31st MEU
    USS New Orleans Onload with 31st MEU
    USS New Orleans Onload with 31st MEU
    USS New Orleans Onload with 31st MEU
    USS New Orleans Onload with 31st MEU

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Navy
    Amphibious
    USS New Orleans
    ForgedByTheSea
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT