OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 18, 2021) A landing craft air cushion assigned to Navy Beach Unit 7 delivers a Marine M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, to the well deck of amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 23:32 Photo ID: 6487355 VIRIN: 210118-N-KL617-1012 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 963.88 KB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS New Orleans Onload with 31st MEU [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.