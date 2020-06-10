Soldiers prepare to exit a CH-47 Chinook over a drop zone during paradrop training near Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 23:34
|Photo ID:
|6487351
|VIRIN:
|201006-A-VU121-429
|Resolution:
|2048x1660
|Size:
|820.67 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Paradrop Training Support [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Jermaine Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT