    Paradrop Training Support [Image 2 of 3]

    Paradrop Training Support

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Photo by Capt. Jermaine Branch 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers prepare to exit a CH-47 Chinook over a drop zone during paradrop training near Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 23:34
    Photo ID: 6487351
    VIRIN: 201006-A-VU121-429
    Resolution: 2048x1660
    Size: 820.67 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paradrop Training Support [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Jermaine Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25TH Infantry Division
    25th CAB
    Airborne
    Tropic Lightning
    Wings of Lightning
    3-25TH GSAB
    Tropic Lightning Hawaii

