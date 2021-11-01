Meet this week’s Rapid Supporter, a subject matter expert on personnel actions at the S1 shop.



All around the country, veterans are serving the community and inspiring others with their professionalism and honorable service, while leading from the front in times of crisis.



They are successful project managers and can work diligently in fast-paced environments, using their military skills and experiences to make a positive impact.



Brenda Hendricks, a Human Resources Specialist at the 597th Transportation Bde. is a shining example of the Soldier for life mindset: Once you earn the title Soldier, you are in for life.



She joined the 597th Trans. Bde. in May 2018 and has been a front line worker at the brigade headquarters as a mission-essential employee since the pandemic began.



She performs an important role at the S1 shop that requires her to work with Soldiers one-on-one during the most critical points in their careers.



When a Soldier faces hurdles or major life milestones, one of their first stops is at Brenda’s neatly organized and brightly colored office at the brigade headquarters for counseling.



“I provide support in all areas of Human Resources, including training assignments, separations, relocations, retirements, promotions, family support, awards and decorations and help process any other personnel actions they require,” Hendricks said.



She typically sees up to 10 to 15 Soldiers face-to-face in her office every day, depending on the mandatory requirements, which can fluctuate each month.

Hendricks said she tries to make a difference because she knows what it’s like to serve in the military.



“I have been on the other side of the desk,” Hendricks said, “I used to be a Soldier and I had a bad experience with a federal civilian employee, where it felt like they believed that the Soldier owed them, instead of the civilian helping the Soldier. So when I became a civilian, I made sure I always take care of the Soldiers first.”



It worked out to be a good thing, Hendricks added.



“I also love staying on top of the paperwork because I like to be organized and I love everything being by the book.” Hendricks said.



Hendricks retired as a Sgt. 1st Class in Fort Jackson, S. Carolina and has 14 years of federal government experience. Her hometown is Suffolk, Virginia. She works at the brigade headquarters with Jon Carr and Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Fenn.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 22:25 Photo ID: 6487338 VIRIN: 210111-A-QT896-129 Resolution: 2844x2692 Size: 1.25 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, subject matter expert on personnel actions, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.