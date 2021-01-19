Virginia State Police 1st Sgt. Robert P. Alessi, commander, Area 45 Arlington, addresses U.S. Soldiers with the Hawaii National Guard in Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 19, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 22:56
|Photo ID:
|6487334
|VIRIN:
|210119-Z-IX631-1012
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|13.83 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S Soldiers with the Hawaii National Guard start traffic security mission for the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
