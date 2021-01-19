Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S Soldiers with the Hawaii National Guard start traffic security mission for the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 7 of 11]

    U.S Soldiers with the Hawaii National Guard start traffic security mission for the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Soldiers with the Hawaii National Guard prepare to roll-out to their assigned traffic security locations, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 19, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 22:56
    Photo ID: 6487332
    VIRIN: 210119-Z-IX631-1008
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 14.25 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    This work, U.S Soldiers with the Hawaii National Guard start traffic security mission for the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inauguration
    Hawaii
    National Guard
    CAPDC21
    pi59
    487th Infantry Brigade

