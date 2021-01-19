U.S Soldiers with the Hawaii National Guard start traffic security mission for the 59th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Micheal Manuel with the Hawaii National Guard waits to be deputized at the District of Columbia armory in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

