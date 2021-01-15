Hawaii National Guard delivers troops to D.C. for inauguration duty

Hawaii National Guard Soldiers board a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 204th Airlift Squadron, Jan. 15, 2020 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The Hawaii Air National Guard flew approximately 200 guardsmen from Hawaii to Washington D.C. to provide security, communication and logistical missions support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

