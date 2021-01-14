Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii National Guard delivers troops to D.C. for inauguration duty [Image 14 of 15]

    Hawaii National Guard delivers troops to D.C. for inauguration duty

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    154th Wing Public Affairs

    Hawaii National Guard Soldiers and Airmen position cargo for transport on a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 204th Airlift Squadron, Jan. 15, 2020 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The Hawaii Air National Guard flew approximately 200 guardsmen from Hawaii to Washington D.C. to provide security, communication and logistical missions support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

    This work, Hawaii National Guard delivers troops to D.C. for inauguration duty [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Activation
    HIANG
    Inauguration
    HIARNG
    Inauguration 2021

