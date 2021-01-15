Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers step toward a Hawaii Air National Guard aircraft Jan. 15, 2021, at Joint Base Pearl-Harbor Hickam, Hawaii. Approximately 200 guardsmen were transported from Hawaii to Washington D.C. to provide security, communication and logistical missions support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 21:53
|Photo ID:
|6487294
|VIRIN:
|210115-Z-GR156-0260
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Hawaii National Guard delivers troops to D.C. for inauguration duty [Image 15 of 15], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
