Hawaii National Guard delivers troops to D.C. for inauguration duty

Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers step toward a Hawaii Air National Guard aircraft Jan. 15, 2021, at Joint Base Pearl-Harbor Hickam, Hawaii. Approximately 200 guardsmen were transported from Hawaii to Washington D.C. to provide security, communication and logistical missions support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

