    Hawaii National Guard delivers troops to D.C. for inauguration duty [Image 4 of 15]

    Hawaii National Guard delivers troops to D.C. for inauguration duty

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew from the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron step toward their aircraft Jan. 15, 2021, at Joint Base Pearl-Harbor Hickam, Hawaii. The Hawaii Air National Guard aircrew transported approximately 200 guardsmen from Hawaii to Washington D.C. to provide security, communication and logistical missions support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 21:52
    Photo ID: 6487293
    VIRIN: 210115-Z-GR156-0243
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    This work, Hawaii National Guard delivers troops to D.C. for inauguration duty [Image 15 of 15], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Activation
    HIANG
    Inauguration
    HIARNG
    Inauguration 2021

