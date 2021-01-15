Tech. Sgt. Gina Cavaco, 203rd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, completes a pre-flight checklist inside a KC-135 Stratotanker’s ‘boom pod’ on Jan. 15, 2021, at Joint Base Pearl-Harbor Hickam, Hawaii. The Hawaii Air National Guard aircrew transported approximately 200 guardsmen from Hawaii to Washington D.C. to provide security, communication and logistical missions support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 21:54 Photo ID: 6487292 VIRIN: 210115-Z-GR156-0195 Resolution: 4591x3061 Size: 2.81 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawaii National Guard delivers troops to D.C. for inauguration duty [Image 15 of 15], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.