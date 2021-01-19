210119-N-YU572-0083

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Jan. 19, 2021) The U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief James Honea, right, receives the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with Senior Chief Operations Specialist Geraldo Anzaldo aboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Jan. 19, 2021. After being offered first to health care, emergency services, public safety, and strategic forces personnel, commands across the Pacific are moving forward with their vaccination plan. Taking the vaccine protects yourself, your coworkers, your family, and your community. The Department of Defense has full confidence in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jay C. Pugh) (Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 21:41 Photo ID: 6487287 VIRIN: 210119-N-YU572-0083 Resolution: 3000x1964 Size: 1.27 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210119-N-YU572-0083 [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Jay Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.